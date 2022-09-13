Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 617,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,555,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

