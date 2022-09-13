Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 10,566 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordstrom Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

NYSE:JWN opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

