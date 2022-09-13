Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 5,271 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 688.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 1.0% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
