Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,967 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

