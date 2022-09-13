Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average of $206.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

