Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 122,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 551,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.