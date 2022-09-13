Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 8,848 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.1% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 577,700 shares of company stock worth $63,596,140. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.