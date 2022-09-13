Delphia USA Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.6% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $315.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.86. The firm has a market cap of $299.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

