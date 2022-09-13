Delphia USA Inc. Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.