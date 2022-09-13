Delphia USA Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Vistra comprises about 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $860,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vistra by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 567,407 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $737,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.06%.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

