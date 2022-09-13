Delphia USA Inc. Has $661,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 291.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Okta Stock Up 0.2 %

OKTA stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,826. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

