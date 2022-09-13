Delphia USA Inc. Has $882,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Datadog Stock Up 3.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,449.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.