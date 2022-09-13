Delphia USA Inc. Makes New $547,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

