Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HCC opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

