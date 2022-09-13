Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 2,826 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $350.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

