Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 4,432 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

