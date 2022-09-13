Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,585 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

