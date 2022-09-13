Delphia USA Inc. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,797,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

