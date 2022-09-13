Delphia USA Inc. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $381.75. The company has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average of $173.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

