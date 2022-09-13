Delphia USA Inc. Sells 10,430 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.0% of Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Shares of OXY opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

