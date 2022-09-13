Delphia USA Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,090,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,226,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar stock opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.46 and a 200 day moving average of $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

