Delphia USA Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

