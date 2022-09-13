Delphia USA Inc. Takes $743,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

