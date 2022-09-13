Delphia USA Inc. Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 698,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,686,000 after purchasing an additional 285,677 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 341,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,732.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.