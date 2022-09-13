Demodyfi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $41,736.62 (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Demodyfi has a total market cap of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Demodyfi coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00815443 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015032 BTC.
Demodyfi Profile
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Demodyfi Coin Trading
