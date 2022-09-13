DeRace Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeRace has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and $151,357.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official website is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

