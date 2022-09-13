Dero Price Hits $3.95 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Dero has a total market cap of $50.81 million and approximately $322,825.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00019574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,851,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

