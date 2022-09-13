Dev Protocol Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $388,944.27 and approximately $2,398.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

