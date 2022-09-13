Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

