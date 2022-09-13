DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Cap Hits $89,576.07

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $89,576.07 and approximately $168.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. The official website for DFSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

