dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 5% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $166,796.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO’s genesis date was September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,913,266 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

