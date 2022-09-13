Diameter Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,000. Antero Resources accounts for about 0.3% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE AR opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

