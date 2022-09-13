Diameter Capital Partners LP Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Diameter Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LOKM stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

