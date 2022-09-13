Diameter Capital Partners LP Has $36.64 Million Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Diameter Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,485 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for 1.7% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.