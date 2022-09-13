Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $4.62 Million in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Switch Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of SWCH opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Switch Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.