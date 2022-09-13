Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alteryx by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AYX opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

