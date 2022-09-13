Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. Magnum Opus Acquisition comprises about 0.3% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPA. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 1,136.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 275,736 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE OPA opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

