Diameter Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Diameter Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198,914 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in SmartRent by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
SmartRent Stock Up 1.3 %
SMRT stock opened at 3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.90. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.65 and a 52-week high of 14.74.
Several brokerages recently commented on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.92.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
