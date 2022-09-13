Diameter Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Diameter Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198,914 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in SmartRent by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 1.3 %

SMRT stock opened at 3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.90. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.65 and a 52-week high of 14.74.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Best bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,480,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.92.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.