Diameter Capital Partners LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Diameter Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 718.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 102,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVII opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

