Diameter Capital Partners LP Sells 1,670,657 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Diameter Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,670,657 shares during the period. CommScope makes up 0.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CommScope by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,981,000 after buying an additional 69,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 420,354 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

