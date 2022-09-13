Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes $25.92 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,490,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,915,000. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises 1.2% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

