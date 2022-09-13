Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes $5.94 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. Splunk makes up approximately 0.3% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Splunk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.