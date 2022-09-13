Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 265,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. Targa Resources accounts for 0.9% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,071,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

TRGP stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

