Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is Sagefield Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Sagefield Capital LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 4.6% of Sagefield Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 67,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

FANG stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

