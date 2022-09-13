DICE Therapeutics (DICE) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) is one of 948 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DICE Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DICE Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICE Therapeutics N/A -24.27% -22.74% DICE Therapeutics Competitors -3,226.41% -161.16% -24.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DICE Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DICE Therapeutics $1.13 million -$48.96 million -4.95 DICE Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $246.51 million -4.27

Analyst Recommendations

DICE Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DICE Therapeutics. DICE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DICE Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICE Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 DICE Therapeutics Competitors 3067 12988 39137 629 2.67

DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.80, suggesting a potential upside of 136.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 88.98%. Given DICE Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DICE Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of DICE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of DICE Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DICE Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is DC-806, an oral antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, interleukin-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a various immunology indications. It is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting a4ß7 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as targeting aVß1/aVß6 integrin for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, the company focuses on immuno-oncology for antibody therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.