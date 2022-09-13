DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DKS opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.39.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

