DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Achieves $159.66 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $159.66 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,644,160,996 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
