Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 297.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

