Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
DIN has been the topic of several other reports. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
NYSE DIN opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
