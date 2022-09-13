Dipper Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,545.00 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Dipper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a market cap of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dipper Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,963.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012782 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00063992 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

About Dipper Network

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dipper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dipper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.